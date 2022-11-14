Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 34.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 714.80 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 34.69% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 714.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 616.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.714.80616.697.788.0245.6052.3420.4442.3216.2524.88

