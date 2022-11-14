Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 34.69% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 714.80 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 34.69% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 714.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 616.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales714.80616.69 16 OPM %7.788.02 -PBDT45.6052.34 -13 PBT20.4442.32 -52 NP16.2524.88 -35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:31 IST

