Hipolin standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.89% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Hipolin declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.89% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.794.22-0.722.610.070.150.020.080.020.08

