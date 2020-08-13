JUST IN
Hipolin standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.89% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Hipolin declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.89% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.794.22 -34 OPM %-0.722.61 -PBDT0.070.15 -53 PBT0.020.08 -75 NP0.020.08 -75

