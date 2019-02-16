JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.05% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 24.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.357.66 -4 OPM %12.2413.97 -PBDT0.870.94 -7 PBT0.570.46 24 NP0.410.33 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements