Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit declines 92.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 997.36 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India declined 92.57% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 997.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1094.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

