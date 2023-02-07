Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit declines 92.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi Energy says Hitachi Ltd to acquire balance stake in ABB by Dec'22
Hitachi Energy inaugurates new manufacturing unit at Doddaballapur, Bengaluru
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
Hitachi Energy India wins contract from NTPC Renewable Energy
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 997.36 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India declined 92.57% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 997.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1094.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales997.361094.54 -9 OPM %3.965.64 -PBDT33.5469.83 -52 PBT13.3847.50 -72 NP4.5861.66 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU