Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 8.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.78% to Rs 1084.86 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 8.30% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 1084.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 823.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1084.86823.24 32 OPM %6.988.89 -PBDT68.6766.48 3 PBT50.2447.20 6 NP37.1734.32 8
