Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 8.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 8.30% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 1084.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 823.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1084.86823.246.988.8968.6766.4850.2447.2037.1734.32

