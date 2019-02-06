JUST IN
Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session
Hitech Corporation standalone net profit rises 2957.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 126.34 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation rose 2957.89% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 126.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales126.3490.96 39 OPM %11.509.14 -PBDT24.165.04 379 PBT18.040.60 2907 NP11.620.38 2958

