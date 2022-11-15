Hittco Tools standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Hittco Tools rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.671.6019.1616.250.300.230.110.070.110.07

