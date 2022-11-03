HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net Loss of HMT reported to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.1951.50-93.70-31.18-34.79-30.95-36.78-33.41-36.45-32.99

