Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 53.74% in the June 2018 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 24.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.24% in the September 2018 quarter
Cabinet approves listing of certain unlisted CPSEs on Stock Exchange
-
Sales decline 25.01% to Rs 10555.55 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation declined 60.12% to Rs 2113.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 10555.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14076.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10555.5514076.05 -25 OPM %95.9483.79 -PBDT2882.575863.23 -51 PBT2868.805850.63 -51 NP2113.805300.00 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU