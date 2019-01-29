JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.01% to Rs 10555.55 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation declined 60.12% to Rs 2113.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 10555.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14076.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10555.5514076.05 -25 OPM %95.9483.79 -PBDT2882.575863.23 -51 PBT2868.805850.63 -51 NP2113.805300.00 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements