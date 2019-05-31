Housing Development & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 10.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 29.68 croreNet profit of Housing Development & Infrastructure declined 10.31% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.04% to Rs 106.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.26% to Rs 718.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.6841.31 -28 718.34387.75 85 OPM %214.22193.63 -55.55103.83 - PBDT10.4610.36 1 135.8967.29 102 PBT9.158.72 5 130.4860.46 116 NP7.488.34 -10 106.2995.72 11
