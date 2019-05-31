Housing Development & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 10.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Housing Development & Infrastructure declined 10.31% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.04% to Rs 106.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.26% to Rs 718.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

