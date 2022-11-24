Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.300.18-643.33-1361.11-1.69-1.72-2.29-2.35-2.29-2.35

