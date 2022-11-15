JUST IN
Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 1738.61 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 7.00% to Rs 396.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 370.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 1738.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1736.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1738.611736.92 0 OPM %94.0594.39 -PBDT534.81498.20 7 PBT531.96496.66 7 NP396.31370.40 7

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

