Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 7.00% to Rs 396.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 370.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 1738.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1736.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1738.611736.9294.0594.39534.81498.20531.96496.66396.31370.40

