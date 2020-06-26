JUST IN
Business Standard

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.05% to Rs 1888.49 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 86.60% to Rs 440.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 1888.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1474.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.78% to Rs 1708.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1179.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 7532.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5547.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1888.491474.75 28 7532.125547.64 36 OPM %91.3089.09 -92.7888.24 - PBDT546.79410.64 33 2180.021868.21 17 PBT545.30409.16 33 2174.311862.91 17 NP440.91236.29 87 1708.201179.85 45

