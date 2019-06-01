Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of declined 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 10.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.372.7810.659.297.128.277.793.550.260.310.760.390.020.20-0.01-0.310.030.450-0.06

