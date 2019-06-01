Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 3.37 croreNet profit of Howard Hotels declined 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 10.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.372.78 21 10.659.29 15 OPM %7.128.27 -7.793.55 - PBDT0.260.31 -16 0.760.39 95 PBT0.020.20 -90 -0.01-0.31 97 NP0.030.45 -93 0-0.06 100
