HPCL rises 11% in seven days

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.33% to Rs 254.95, advancing for seventh day in a row.

The stock has added 11.05% in seven sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 229.60 on 29 April 2021.

The scrip surged 3.14% to hit the day's high at Rs 259.50, which is also a 52-week high for the counter.

The stock has zoomed 56.12% from its 52-week low of Rs 163.30 hit on 15 October 2020.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 16.87% while the benchmark Sensex has shed 3.84% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 71.212. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 238.27, 231.41 and 215.96, respectively.

In a BSE filing made after market hours on Friday, HPCL said that it had issued un-secured, redeemable, non-convertible, noncumulative, taxable, debenture of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1950 crore on private placement basis. The coupon rate has been fixed at 6.63% per annum. The date of maturity is 11 April 2031. The debentures would be listed on NSE and BSE.

HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As on 31 December 2020, ONGC held 51.11% in HPCL.

The oil marketing company's net profit surged 215.13% Rs 2,354.64 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 747.20 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 68,359.43 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)