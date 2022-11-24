JUST IN
HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 73.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.34% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 73.03% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.34% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.429.78 88 OPM %86.5478.32 -PBDT8.294.72 76 PBT8.224.67 76 NP6.163.56 73

Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

