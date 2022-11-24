HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 73.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.34% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 73.03% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.34% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.429.7886.5478.328.294.728.224.676.163.56

