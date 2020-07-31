Hubtown reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.31% to Rs 41.46 croreNet Loss of Hubtown reported to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.31% to Rs 41.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.07% to Rs 272.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 470.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.4666.13 -37 272.73470.78 -42 OPM %-33.7923.71 -27.7930.39 - PBDT-21.48-0.35 -6037 -24.692.84 PL PBT-22.38-1.02 -2094 -29.06-0.31 -9274 NP-17.26-1.13 -1427 -60.74-15.04 -304
