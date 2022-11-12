Huhtamaki India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 753.46 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 753.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 651.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales753.46651.42 16 OPM %3.054.74 -PBDT16.3125.31 -36 PBT-4.722.27 PL NP0.04-21.84 LP
