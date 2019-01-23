Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.23 -4 OPM %-9.090 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.120.08 50 NP0.120.08 50
