JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC restarts operations at its Sponge Iron Unit at Paloncha
Business Standard

Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.23 -4 OPM %-9.090 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.120.08 50 NP0.120.08 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements