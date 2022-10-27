Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.340.2920.596.900.090.060.080.050.070.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)