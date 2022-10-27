JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US Market extends gain ahead of the Fed meeting
Business Standard

Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.29 17 OPM %20.596.90 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.04 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU