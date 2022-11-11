I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 14.87% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 569.12 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 14.87% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 569.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales569.12471.08 21 OPM %15.0020.70 -PBDT86.3997.93 -12 PBT74.7987.30 -14 NP55.3765.04 -15
