I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 518.31 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 65.72% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales518.31507.00 2 OPM %9.4522.12 -PBDT46.09110.83 -58 PBT34.4399.93 -66 NP25.4974.36 -66
