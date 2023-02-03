I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 65.72% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.518.31507.009.4522.1246.09110.8334.4399.9325.4974.36

