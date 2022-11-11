JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 28.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 28.84% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.7651.69 23 OPM %74.6577.87 -PBDT14.2811.02 30 PBT13.6310.71 27 NP10.147.87 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU