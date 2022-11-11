I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 28.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 28.84% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.7651.6974.6577.8714.2811.0213.6310.7110.147.87

