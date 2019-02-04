JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

I Power Solutions India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

I Power Solutions India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements