I Power Solutions India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreI Power Solutions India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00 0 NP00 0
