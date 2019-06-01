ICDS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of ICDS reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.96% to Rs 2.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.040.77 35 2.955.78 -49 OPM %39.42-205.19 --78.6466.96 - PBDT0.87-1.47 LP -1.604.53 PL PBT0.83-1.51 LP -1.744.40 PL NP0.80-1.22 LP -1.873.10 PL

