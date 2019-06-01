ICDS reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICDS reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
ICDS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter
ICDS supervisor arrested in Odisha
J&K mulling convergence of ICDS services with other govt schemes: Official
Scientists, policy makers must adopt new strategies to tackle
-
Sales rise 45.07% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of ICDS reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.07% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.35% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.030.71 45 2.786.09 -54 OPM %41.75-226.76 --86.3370.28 - PBDT0.89-1.50 LP -1.704.90 PL PBT0.86-1.53 LP -1.834.78 PL NP0.85-1.22 LP -1.843.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU