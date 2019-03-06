JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 44.56% to Rs 22402.00 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank declined 1.06% to Rs 1874.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1894.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 44.56% to Rs 22402.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15496.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income22402.0015496.30 45 OPM %8.90-13.11 -PBDT2879.002416.02 19 PBT2879.002416.02 19 NP1874.001894.15 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements