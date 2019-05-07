ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 20.74% to Rs 19503.73 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 2.49% to Rs 1170.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1141.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 20.74% to Rs 19503.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16153.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.84% to Rs 4254.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7712.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 15.80% to Rs 71981.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62162.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income19503.7316153.46 21 71981.6562162.35 16 OPM %-26.91-44.32 --17.70-18.61 - PBDT1680.691617.01 4 7408.2610978.46 -33 PBT1680.691617.01 4 7408.2610978.46 -33 NP1170.361141.93 2 4254.247712.19 -45

