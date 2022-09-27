ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 859.9, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 1.88% spurt in the index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859.9, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 0.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38616.25, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.3, down 0.16% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 19.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 1.88% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 23.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)