JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Bank standalone net profit declines 2.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 19.14% to Rs 16280.40 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank declined 2.75% to Rs 1604.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1650.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 19.14% to Rs 16280.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13665.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income16280.4013665.35 19 OPM %45.6045.97 -PBDT1902.271488.19 28 PBT1902.271488.19 28 NP1604.911650.24 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements