ICICI Bank standalone net profit declines 2.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.14% to Rs 16280.40 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank declined 2.75% to Rs 1604.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1650.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 19.14% to Rs 16280.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13665.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income16280.4013665.35 19 OPM %45.6045.97 -PBDT1902.271488.19 28 PBT1902.271488.19 28 NP1604.911650.24 -3
