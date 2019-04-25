JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 2.09 times
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 10056.32 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 23.29% to Rs 261.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 340.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 10056.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8655.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.66% to Rs 1138.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1619.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 30578.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26810.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10056.328655.82 16 30578.2926810.68 14 OPM %-0.943.58 -2.156.30 - PBDT303.02408.51 -26 1274.421838.97 -31 PBT303.02408.51 -26 1274.421838.97 -31 NP261.02340.26 -23 1138.921619.17 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU