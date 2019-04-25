ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 10056.32 crore

Net profit of declined 23.29% to Rs 261.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 340.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 10056.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8655.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.66% to Rs 1138.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1619.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 30578.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26810.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

