JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ACC will be watched after Q1 results
Business Standard

ICICI Securities standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.73% to Rs 407.73 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 17.70% to Rs 121.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.73% to Rs 407.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 507.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.32% to Rs 486.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 549.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 1704.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1858.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales407.73507.97 -20 1704.201858.48 -8 OPM %44.6049.45 -46.3849.09 - PBDT192.63237.16 -19 770.03863.20 -11 PBT188.79233.44 -19 755.10847.94 -11 NP121.36147.46 -18 486.92549.10 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 08:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU