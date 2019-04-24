ICICI Securities standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.73% to Rs 407.73 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 17.70% to Rs 121.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.73% to Rs 407.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 507.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.32% to Rs 486.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 549.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 1704.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1858.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales407.73507.97 -20 1704.201858.48 -8 OPM %44.6049.45 -46.3849.09 - PBDT192.63237.16 -19 770.03863.20 -11 PBT188.79233.44 -19 755.10847.94 -11 NP121.36147.46 -18 486.92549.10 -11
