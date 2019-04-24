ICICI Securities standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.73% to Rs 407.73 crore

Net profit of declined 17.70% to Rs 121.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.73% to Rs 407.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 507.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.32% to Rs 486.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 549.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 1704.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1858.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

