ICRA consolidated net profit declines 5.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 83.65 crore

Net profit of declined 5.73% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 83.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 104.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 328.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

83.6582.47328.06308.8733.2336.9034.5637.2638.9647.54157.66164.3337.3245.54152.04156.8025.8527.42104.04100.70

