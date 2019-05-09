ICRA consolidated net profit declines 5.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 83.65 croreNet profit of ICRA declined 5.73% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 83.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 104.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 328.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.6582.47 1 328.06308.87 6 OPM %33.2336.90 -34.5637.26 - PBDT38.9647.54 -18 157.66164.33 -4 PBT37.3245.54 -18 152.04156.80 -3 NP25.8527.42 -6 104.04100.70 3
