ICRA standalone net profit declines 33.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 42.50 crore

Net profit of ICRA declined 33.07% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.5051.3813.3428.5914.8424.5213.6423.369.9814.91

