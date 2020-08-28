ICRA standalone net profit declines 33.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 42.50 croreNet profit of ICRA declined 33.07% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.5051.38 -17 OPM %13.3428.59 -PBDT14.8424.52 -39 PBT13.6423.36 -42 NP9.9814.91 -33
