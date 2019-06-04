JUST IN
ICSA (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of ICSA (India) reported to Rs 102.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 135.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 117.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 141.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:20 IST

