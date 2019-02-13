ID Info Business Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Grovy India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilID Info Business Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU