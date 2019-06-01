JUST IN
IDBI Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 4918.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.77% to Rs 5462.98 crore

Net Loss of IDBI Bank reported to Rs 4918.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5662.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 4.77% to Rs 5462.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5214.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15116.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8237.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 4.15% to Rs 22071.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23026.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5462.985214.14 5 22071.2323026.53 -4 OPM %-81.21-126.29 --45.14-9.64 - PBDT-7136.90-8182.42 13 -22827.17-12592.53 -81 PBT-7136.90-8182.42 13 -22827.17-12592.53 -81 NP-4918.44-5662.76 13 -15116.30-8237.92 -83

