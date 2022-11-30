IDFC allots 11.81 lakh equity shares under ESOS

-
IDFC has allotted 11,81,120 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/] each of IDFC in terms of the IDFC ESOS] 2016 and ESOS]2007 (ESOS Scheme).
With the allotment of the above shares, the Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 1,59,92,20,378 equity shares of Rs. 10/] each aggregating to Rs. 15,99,22,03,780/]
