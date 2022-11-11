IDFC consolidated net profit rises 26.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.81% to Rs 49.38 crore

Net profit of IDFC rose 26.70% to Rs 331.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 261.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.81% to Rs 49.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.3829.0894.2381.16308.85228.02308.84228.00331.83261.90

