IDFC consolidated net profit rises 26.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.81% to Rs 49.38 croreNet profit of IDFC rose 26.70% to Rs 331.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 261.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.81% to Rs 49.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.3829.08 70 OPM %94.2381.16 -PBDT308.85228.02 35 PBT308.84228.00 35 NP331.83261.90 27
