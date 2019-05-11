IDFC First Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 218.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

rise 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 crore

Net loss of IDFC reported to Rs 218.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2281.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1944.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 859.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 33.80% to Rs 11948.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8930.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3628.792281.3011948.178930.0050.8169.8161.3380.68-356.09-142.55-482.511190.78-416.72-186.07-695.841027.30-218.0341.93-1944.18859.30

