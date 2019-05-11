IDFC First Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 218.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter
Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 163.13% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2019 quarter
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter
Axis Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 1505.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 croreNet loss of IDFC First Bank reported to Rs 218.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2281.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1944.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 859.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 33.80% to Rs 11948.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8930.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income3628.792281.30 59 11948.178930.00 34 OPM %50.8169.81 -61.3380.68 - PBDT-356.09-142.55 -150 -482.511190.78 PL PBT-416.72-186.07 -124 -695.841027.30 PL NP-218.0341.93 PL -1944.18859.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU