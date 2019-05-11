JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

IDFC First Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 218.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 crore

Net loss of IDFC First Bank reported to Rs 218.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 59.07% to Rs 3628.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2281.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1944.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 859.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 33.80% to Rs 11948.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8930.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income3628.792281.30 59 11948.178930.00 34 OPM %50.8169.81 -61.3380.68 - PBDT-356.09-142.55 -150 -482.511190.78 PL PBT-416.72-186.07 -124 -695.841027.30 PL NP-218.0341.93 PL -1944.18859.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU