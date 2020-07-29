IDFC First Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.01% to Rs 3831.39 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank reported to Rs 93.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 617.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.01% to Rs 3831.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3793.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3831.393793.1248.2435.46127.55-963.02127.55-963.0293.55-617.36

