IDFC reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 96.32% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net loss of IDFC reported to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 31.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.32% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.49% to Rs 127.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.24% to Rs 157.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

