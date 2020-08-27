JUST IN
IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1100.00% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net loss of IEL reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.480.04 1100 OPM %-12.50-100.00 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

