IFB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IFB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 0.26% in the September 2018 quarter
IFB Industries standalone net profit declines 3.09% in the September 2018 quarter
IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the September 2018 quarter
IFB Industries completes acquisition of Ramsons Industrial Laundry equipment business
Volumes soar at IFB Industries Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 210.75 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 210.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 188.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales210.75188.68 12 OPM %3.666.59 -PBDT11.9813.78 -13 PBT7.158.41 -15 NP3.995.32 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU