IFB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 210.75 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 210.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 188.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales210.75188.68 12 OPM %3.666.59 -PBDT11.9813.78 -13 PBT7.158.41 -15 NP3.995.32 -25

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

