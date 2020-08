IFCI announced that CARE has reaffirmed the ratings for the debt instruments of IFCI as under -

1. Long Term Bank Facilities - CARE BBB-; Outlook: Negative 2.

Long Term Instruments - CARE BBB-; Outlook: Negative 3. Subordinated Bonds - CARE BBB-; Outlook: Negative 4. Long Term Instruments - NCD - CARE BBB+; Outlook Negative

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)