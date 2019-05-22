IFCI reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 453.95 crore

Net loss of IFCI reported to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1031.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 453.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1191.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 443.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 468.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.43% to Rs 2157.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3447.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

