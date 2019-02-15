IFCI reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.85 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 628.66 croreNet Loss of IFCI reported to Rs 48.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 546.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 628.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 591.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales628.66591.99 6 OPM %54.98-69.64 -PBDT-125.35-874.37 86 PBT-133.54-882.74 85 NP-48.85-546.04 91
