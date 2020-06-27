IFCI reports standalone net loss of Rs 589.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.97% to Rs 748.89 crore

Net Loss of IFCI reported to Rs 589.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.97% to Rs 748.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 453.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 277.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 443.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 2245.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2157.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

748.89453.952245.572157.23-25.3078.9757.3436.56-507.8724.38-110.25-658.48-515.2716.30-140.91-691.29-589.68-37.66-277.88-443.83

