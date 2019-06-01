JUST IN
IGC Industries standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of IGC Industries rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.0545.62 -100 0.5349.22 -99 OPM %-320.000.90 --41.510.71 - PBDT0.320.19 68 0.260.13 100 PBT0.250.08 213 0.020.02 0 NP0.230.07 229 00.01 -100

