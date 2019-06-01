IGC Industries standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Here's what controls the tips of our chromosomes
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
-
Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of IGC Industries rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.0545.62 -100 0.5349.22 -99 OPM %-320.000.90 --41.510.71 - PBDT0.320.19 68 0.260.13 100 PBT0.250.08 213 0.020.02 0 NP0.230.07 229 00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU