IIFL Finance Q1 PAT skids 82% to Rs 32 cr

IIFL Finance's consolidated net profit tumbled 81.8% to Rs 31.84 crore on 5.7% increase in total income to Rs 1,276.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 77.7% to Rs 57.31 crore in Q1FY21 as against Rs 256.80 crore in Q1FY20. Total tax expense for the quarter fell 68.81% at Rs 25.47 crore. The result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 21 July 2020.

Q1FY21 exceptional items comprise COVID-19 provision of Rs 194 crore and Rs 70 crore MTM loss on forex borrowings and hedge. As the company's forex loans are fully hedged, the accounting gain/loss will even out by maturity of the bonds.

Loan assets under management (AUM) for the quarter stood at Rs 38,335 crore, recording a 10% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) rise and 1% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) growth, with the home loans segment constituting 33%, business loans 21%, gold 25% and microfinance 8% of the total AUM. The company's annualized return on equity (ROE) and return on asset (ROA) for Q1 FY21 stood at 19.5% and 2.7% respectively (excluding exceptional items). Average borrowing costs for the quarter decreased by 10 bps Q-o-Q to 9.3%.

The firm said that 88% of its loans are retail in nature and 43% are PSL compliant. The assigned loan book, currently at Rs 9,985 crore, is 26% of AUM. There exists significant opportunity for further assignment, given our granular and retail book.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.95% while the net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.86% as at 30 June 2020. With implementation of Expected Credit Loss under IndAS, provision coverage on NPAs stands at 183% including standard asset coverage. Provision coverage excluding the additional provision made for COVID-19 impact stands at 101%.

The loans under moratorium have fallen to 31% as at end June 2020 from 60% as at end of May 2020. The firm has offered second moratorium to all its customers on an opt-in basis.

IIFL Finance's total presence of branches stood at 2,372 as at the end of quarter across the country. During the quarter, the company raised Rs 1,005 crore through term loans and refinance from banks. Loans amounting to Rs 877 crore were securitized/assigned during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents and committed credit lines from banks and institutions of Rs 3,745 crore were available as on 30 June 2020.

Commenting on the Q1 result, Nirmal Jain, the chairman of IIFL Finance, said that: "Amidst uncertainty and work from home being imperative, IIFL Finance has delivered satisfactory results. We are really proud of our employees, who despite Covid related challenges have not missed a beat in servicing the customers. The Company's core strategy hinges upon its steadfast focus on retail lending and digitization of end to end processes, to minimize cost andmaximizeemployee productivity and customer experience. Liquidity is improving. Work and life are slowly getting back to normalcy. The proportion of customers under moratorium is falling. In this backdrop, we look at steady improvement in business environment for NBFCs. Our business plan this year is to focus on productivity and asset quality to fortify the foundation for future growth."

Shares of IIFL Finance rose 4.40% to Rs 76. The company offers a wide spectrum of products such as home loan, gold loan, business loan, microfinance, capital market finance and developer & construction finance to a vast customer base of about 30 lakh customers.

